Probeg club hosts amateur runner event in Ala-Archa
This semester, NewEurasia’s Editor-in-Chief, Christopher Schwartz, is instructing news-writing at the American University of Central Asia. NewEurasia is publishing their fieldwork assignments to give these aspiring journalists a small boost in their confidence!
An interview with Jiydesh Idirisova, winner of Turkovision 2015
In Bishkek, the tragedy of bride-kidnapping gets compounded by homelessness
Woman in Kyrgyzstan are much too paranoid about peroral contraceptives
Rare footage of Bishkek in the Nineteen Eighties
The other day I met with Maria Antonova, the director of the American University of Central Asia’s First Year Seminar. A child of Perestroika, she emigrated to the United States for many years before returning here for her present gig. When she left Bishkek, the city was, in her words, “a crucible of a tiny intelligentsia in the mountains”. As she recalled, this demographic core was largely derived from intellectuals and professionals sent from St. Petersburg during the Soviet period. I, myself, have met many of them and their grandchildren. The ones I’ve met are largely pensioners today, working bit…
Uzbek mountain climbers ascended the popular Peak Lenin in Kyrgyzstan
In August 2014, two mountain climbers from Tashkent ascended the “seventhousander” Peak Lenin over the classic route through Peak Razdelnaya (Peak Dividing). According to the Russian grading system, this route, 5А, is considerably hard.
Kyrgyz-American filmmakers started a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter
Two ambitious filmmakers from Kyrgyzstan and the United States have launched a Kickstarter campaign for Culmination, an action / thriller feature film set in Kyrgyzstan.
Green card lottery winners from Uzbekistan face challenges at home and abroad
NEW YORK – When Akram and Sevara Muradova won the lottery they did not expect to struggle for the next year. But their first months in the U.S. after winning the green card lottery and immigrating from Uzbekistan were difficult.
U.S. Embassy Supports Preservation of Artifacts in Bukhara
On November 5, Ambassador Krol and the Director of the State Archeological and History Museum, Abdurashid Zakrilayev, inaugurated an exhibition of restored archeological artifacts at the Bukhara State Archeological and History Museum “Ark” in Bukhara.
150th anniversary of Toktogul Satylganov
This year the 150th anniversary of the great Kyrgyz poet and prominent komuzist Toktogul Satylganov is celebrated in all corners of Kyrgyzstan.