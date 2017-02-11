The Culture of Sugar: Divide et Impera

Few days ago neweurasia reported about sugar deficit in Uzbekistan. Let me inform you, that this artificial deficit is not about to stop even at +40 heat for a few weeks, if not months, to come. Instead of selling sugar for its regular price, UZS 2,500-3,000, authorities prefer having huge queues, crying babies, spontaneous fights among buyers and policemen to control the order. Why would authorities hire policemen to control the process of selling of this particular product? Is it a part of their creating-new-jobs-state-program? neweurasia sources accross the country report that in the Fergana Valley (Fergana, Andijan, Namangan regions…

Instead of selling sugar for its regular price, UZS 2,500-3,000, authorities prefer having huge queues, crying babies, spontaneous fights among buyers and policemen to control the order. Why would authorities hire policemen to control the process of selling of this particular product? Is it a part of their creating-new-jobs-state-program?

neweurasia sources accross the country report that in the Fergana Valley (Fergana, Andijan, Namangan regions of Uzbekistan) sugar price for a kilo is not less than UZS 6,000, while in Surkhandarya the price is almost 7,000. One ‘advantage’ though: you won’t need to spend your time waiting — just go buy as much as you want.

In Tashkent, people start queue fights with each other to make sure they get to buy sugar. You should see a crime scene: male or female in a fight, babies’ loud cry, police’s efforts to use authority to stop this nightmare…

I personally witnessed fights at Korzinka.uz sugar posts at Imom at-Termizi and Belariq streets intersection, as well as at the one near the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Shame? Absolutely not, this is a typical picture in today’s ‘sugar-deficitied’ Uzbekistan.

According to Uzmetronom’s experts, artificial sugar deficit is important to collect money for the 23rd celebration of independence of Uzbekistan.

“In this situation, when big businesses are crushed, middle-sized enterprises keep their heads down, and small businesses silently working and providing local officials their ‘piece of pie,’ there’s no other way to collect money other than from the least protected social groups.”

At the same time, smart Korzinka.uz managers have recently introduced a new way for its customers not to spend time under the heat and simply buy a pack of 2-kilo bag of sugar and vegetable oil or condensed milk. But remember that by doing it, Korzinka.uz forces you to buy a product with expiration date coming soon.

Want to save time? Buy a pack of 2 kilos of sugar and a can/bottle of almost expiring condensed milk or vegetable oil!

p.s. Internet community of Uzbekistan is sarcastic about the current situation and actively comments Uzbek MDK’s parody on “sugar mafia” starring Al Pacino as an Uzbek Don Carleone who controlls the business.