An interview with Jiydesh Idirisova, winner of Turkovision 2015

This semester, NewEurasia’s Editor-in-Chief, Christopher Schwartz, is instructing news-writing at the American University of Central Asia. NewEurasia is publishing their fieldwork assignments to give these aspiring journalists a small boost in their confidence!

by Sulaiman Sadyrbekov, Samat Durusbekov, and Aisha Sultanbekova

The singer, Jiydesh Idirisova, on December 19 in Istanbul, Turkey, at the international music competition “Turkvision-2015” won the hearts of the audience through her performance and won first place.

In 2015, Kyrgyzstan was recognized as the most musical country among the Turkic peoples. Turkvision Song Contest 2015 was the third edition of Turkvision Song Contest organized by Turkish Music Box Television (TMB). A total of twenty-one Turkic regions participated in the competition. And indeed, the world for the first time saw the true colors of the Kyrgyz — heard a voice torn from the soul.

“More than anything, it was a test for me. I was very interested whether or not I could mentally withstand this journey. You get nervous with such a great responsibility, because you are representing your country and all of your people.” – said Jiydesh.

She believes that she won this competition due to her diligence and her ability to concentrate. For two years she studied singing every day, and her work was not in vain. Other contestants, in her opinion, were strong and worthy contenders. So the victory was not easy, but was well-deserved.

Back at home, the winner was met with a very warm and friendly welcome.

“I can say that it was a very nice and warm welcome at home. I’m happy because these moments in life are very valuable to me,” – said Jiydesh.

As Jiydesh said, she will soon be putting out her new songs and new videos. Their choreographer is trying to improve the level of dance in their group to that of “Royal Family”.

And also she would love to visit other Turkic countries, to show them Kyrgyz music and dance, and to see people’s reactions.

Full interview

Zhiydesh, what benefit do you see in your victory at the “Turkvision 2015” contest? What discoveries did you find for yourself?

Winning the Turkvision, of course, is a very big push for my career. In many ways, the victory here was a kind of two-year boost in my career. That is, it would have probably taken me two or more years to write a few new songs, film a few clips, and achieve the level of popularity I have now. But by participating in the competition, and winning, I was able to do all that in a short time. More than anything, it was a test for me. I was very interested whether or not I could mentally withstand this journey. You get nervous with such a great responsibility, because you are representing your country and all of your people. And when that responsibility lies on your shoulders it is morally very demanding. But in the end, it turned out that I could take the heat.

How did your homeland receive you?

When we landed in Kyrgyzstan, I knew that there was preparing some kind of meeting at the airport. I did not know what was going to happen. We have our own company, we called ourselves “the tea crowd,” which is just full of creative people. They arranged a meeting at the airport. They had banners printed with photos on them referencing the “Turkvision” competition, and they were all lined up in a row. They were standing with the banners, shouting some slogan about me, but I do not remember what they were shouting. There were flowers, champagne, and everything was filmed on video. In general, the entire airport Manas was ringing with their voices. This is how my friends greeted me. Now, when I walk into a store or on the street, a lot of people come up to me and speak words of gratitude that I adequately represented Kyrgyzstan. They say “we are so proud of you”. And many, many people came up and thanked me. I can say that it was a very nice and warm welcome at home. I’m happy because these moments in life are very valuable to me.

Have you been getting invitations from abroad?

For now, no, but I hope they will be coming in soon. Within Kyrgyzstan, yes, there have been a lot of invitations.

Have you gotten your prize already?

Yes, it was a diploma certifying that I won “Turkvision 2015”. For this competition, there was no financial prize, maybe because of the crisis, but we did not ask. Perhaps the most important prize has been the love and respect of the Kyrgyz people that I have won. That may be more important.

What kind of dreams does a person have, who has won a major singing contest in the region?

This of course sounds silly, but we’re talking about a dream. Now I dream of becoming a world star. But for now, this is a dream. If a child had said it, it would be normal. Since I understand that I am an adult, maybe it sounds silly, so I hope the audience understands me correctly.

Many have associated your success with the success of Ruslana on Eurovision a few years ago. The style and song were similar. What do you say to that?

Yes, there were a lot of discussions about this on instagram, sorilis and so many things happened. We did not have a similar song. The harmony of the song is quite different, and the rhythms of the songs are also different. Ruslana is another story. How they can compare us, I just do not understand. As for the costume, too, people tried to find some fault and say that we copied Ruslana. What did we copy from Ruslana? Maybe the fur and brown color are similar, but Ruslana had a very European outfit. And our girls’ mentality is not about being very revealing. I did have a bit of a short dress, but not so short that you would say “oh shame!” That is to say, there was no similarity. It is necessary here to understand such subtleties to distinguish us.

Was the victory a surprise for you?

It was really surprise for us. When they called Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to the stage, I began to think logically, “it will definitely be Turkey because Turkey has not yet been received, and moreover because we are holding this contest in Istanbul. I had such mixed feelings. When Turkey won third place, we were left on stage with our brothers, the Kazakhs. We began to support each other, because whatever the result turned out to be, we would still be brothers and it wouldn’t make a difference who took first place. We stood there hand-in-hand and kept waiting for the result.

Do you plan to tour in countries where people actively watch and follow Turkvision?

Of course I would like to. That would be very interesting in the first place. We’d love to visit other countries, to show them our music and work, and (most interestingly) to see people’s reactions. I find it very interesting and I would like to do it.

What are you now working on?

I’ve increased the numbers of dancers. Before, we would only have four girls dancing. Now we have a team of eleven people with me. At the moment, we are learning a new program, and are ready to shoot a clip with our new choreography. We want to sharpen it all up to the level of «Royal Family». You probably know this team; they are a very cool dance group. We would like to reach this level, because we have to develop. We need to keep up with the times. In the near future, we could show a decent, well-practiced, show and I think the audience will like it—well, I hope.