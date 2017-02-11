Green card lottery winners from Uzbekistan face challenges at home and abroad

NEW YORK – When Akram and Sevara Muradova won the lottery they did not expect to struggle for the next year. But their first months in the U.S. after winning the green card lottery and immigrating from Uzbekistan were difficult. Editor’s note: Ilaria Parogni is a freelance journalist based in New York. She is currently completing a joint MA in Journalism and Russian Studies at New York University. By Ilaria Parogni Sevara, 37, arrived in New York from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with her husband Akram and their 3-year old daughter in 2008. Her first anniversary in the city marked what she calls…

NEW YORK – When Akram and Sevara Muradova won the lottery they did not expect to struggle for the next year. But their first months in the U.S. after winning the green card lottery and immigrating from Uzbekistan were difficult.

Editor’s note: Ilaria Parogni is a freelance journalist based in New York. She is currently completing a joint MA in Journalism and Russian Studies at New York University.

By Ilaria Parogni

Sevara, 37, arrived in New York from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with her husband Akram and their 3-year old daughter in 2008. Her first anniversary in the city marked what she calls the end of “a year of surviving.” Akram, a civil engineer, had won a permanent resident visa through the green card lottery, which enabled him to move to the United States with his family.

Sevara’s and Akram’s names, as well as the names of other immigrants mentioned in this article, have been changed to protect their identities and those of their family in Uzbekistan, a country ranked by Freedom House among the most repressive regimes in the world. Having left the country, the couple spent their first year in the U.S. trying to find jobs, unable to validate their diplomas and with no knowledge of the benefits – from food stamps to Medicare – available to them as green card holders. “After that, we realized that we missed a lot of opportunities,” Sevara said. “We were struggling by ourselves.”

On Nov. 3 the application period to enter the U.S. Green Card Lottery for 2016 came to an end. The lottery is the first stage of the Diversity Visa Program, which aims at allocating green cards to citizens from countries with “historically low rates of immigration to the United States,” as described on the Bureau of Consular Affairs website. According to a State Department official, 11,391,134 people applied to enter the lottery this year, a 21 percent increase from last year. Of them, 979,762 applicants were Uzbek citizens, compared with 834,420 in 2013.

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union – when Uzbeks were first included in the lottery, they have grown into one of the nations with the largest green card lottery quotas (50,000 for 2016). It regularly figures among the top ten countries by number of selected winners, and is the second largest in Europe after Ukraine (the Bureau of Consular Affairs lists Uzbekistan the Europe section). In New York, their presence is particularly strong. In 2013, Uzbekistan was the second largest source of “diversity immigrant visas” (as green cards obtained through the lottery are called) in the city after Bangladesh, according to the 2013 The Newest New Yorkers report issued by the Department of City Planning of the City of New York.

Winning a lottery is only the first step in the process of acquiring a green card – it is normally the easier, even though some report difficulties filling out the application form in English. After being selected, winners are expected to put together a visa application. This is only possible if the applicant meets certain requirements in education and work experience. All documents then have to be translated into English, and originals or certified copies have to be submitted. Additionally, applicants have to pass a medical examination.

“The hardest part was [having] to go to Kazakhstan for medical assessment,” recalled Nigora Rahmatova, a 31-year-old from Tashkent who won a green card eight years. “Only 2 years after we came here, they organized the medical assessment center in Tashkent and people stopped having to go to Kazakhstan.”

According to Sevara, the visa application process can be daunting, especially since it has to be completed in English. Many Uzbeks rely on third-party organizations that help them complete the applications, but this increases the risk of being exposed to scams and frauds. Michelle Mittelstadt of the Migration Policy Institute, an independent nonprofit think tank in Washington, said that “the $330 fee may also prove a hurdle for some applicants.”

The biggest difficulties arise at the moment of arrival in the United States.

“Unlike the vast majority of immigrants to the United States, diversity visa holders are not coming here based on family ties or a job awaiting them,” Mittelstadt said. “In the absence of family or employment awaiting them, they may face a more difficult path on their journey to success.”

Migrants from Uzbekistan celebrating Independence Day of their former homeland. Brooklyn, NY, September 1, 2014. Courtesy: Facebook page of Vatandosh Uzbek-American Federation.

Many can’t speak English, while others have a hard time finding jobs matching the level of education and training received at home. Sevara, who holds a doctorate in political science and has just started studying for a Master of Arts in Russian studies at New York University, she worked as a caregiver in a nursing home before her return to academia.

Arriving in a new country, often with no knowledge of English, is disorienting. “There should be some guide, at least,” Sevara said. “(There) should be more efforts to help to assimilate these people, because most of them (are) struggling because of the lack of the information.” The executive director of the Center for Migration Studies of New York Donald M. Kerwin, Jr. said that the government does not provide “special benefits, orientation or services” to people on diversity visas, as it does, for example, for refugees.

While the federal government might not have a system in place to cater to the needs of diversity immigrants, grassroots-movements can be particularly important in providing the needed support. Rachel Periz, deputy director of Welcoming America, a national initiative aimed at promoting collaboration and integration between foreign-born residents and their local communities of immigrants and citizens, says that the struggles that diversity immigrants face are very similar to those of other immigrants. In her opinion, communities, local businesses and governments can make a difference. Welcoming America has launched 80 programs across the U.S., working with local communities on citizenship-related issues, language-accessibility, raising awareness and favoring integration. “It’s really about getting the whole community together,” Periz said.

While Welcoming America regards New York as a successfully “welcoming city,” the divide between U.S. institutions and the foreign-born immigrants in the city is still visible. Uzbeks often depend on connections within the community of immigrants from the former Soviet Union to find jobs and navigate the system. As Sevara notes, Jewish community centers such as Shorefront Y and nonprofit Uzbek organization Vatandosh offer support through language courses, translation services and educational seminars, as well as by providing lists of benefits and rights available to green card holders.

For many immigrants, however, bonds built upon a shared immigrant experience and common heritage remain the primary source of support. Oleg Levin, 39, a Russian Jewish citizen of Uzbekistan, won a green card seven years ago. When he first arrived in the U.S., he missed out on most of the benefits he could have applied for because of his limited knowledge of English. “I couldn’t also apply for any job; only those for which English wasn’t required,” he said. “So, I moved to Brooklyn, where I was able find some job and speak Russian with my boss, who was also a Russian Jew.”