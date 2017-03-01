NewEurasia isn’t dead, just a little… undead…

Lately, we’ve been getting a lot of concerned messages asking about NewEurasia’s fate. Our English and Russian websites were on and off in terms of activity until approximately Nooruz last year, and our local language websites have been, well, pretty off for a while.*

Well, the sad truth is that we’ve been suffering from the same problem a lot of Central Asian NGOs have been suffering from — a difficult funding environment, a decline in volunteerism, regional brain drain, etc. For this reason, we’ve been far from alone. While some fellow media NGOs have weathered the storm using one strategy or another, others, like us, have gone silent for a time.

Yet, one doesn’t get into this line of work if one isn’t prepared for famine and drought. NewEurasia isn’t dead really; we’ve got a team, we’ve got ideas, we’ve got (potential) prospects, we’ve got an unwillingness to just “go silently into that good night”. So, rest assured, we will return. It’s a question of when, not if.

See you all again soon!

*(Actually, we were quite busy these last few years in the local language of a certain authoritarian state, but on a different platform, not this one. That’s all we can say for now…)