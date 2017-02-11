Rare footage of Bishkek in the Nineteen Eighties

The other day I met with Maria Antonova, the director of the American University of Central Asia’s First Year Seminar. A child of Perestroika, she emigrated to the United States for many years before returning here for her present gig. When she left Bishkek, the city was, in her words, “a crucible of a tiny intelligentsia in the mountains”. As she recalled, this demographic core was largely derived from intellectuals and professionals sent from St. Petersburg during the Soviet period. I, myself, have met many of them and their grandchildren. The ones I’ve met are largely pensioners today, working bit…

The other day I met with Maria Antonova, the director of the American University of Central Asia’s First Year Seminar. A child of Perestroika, she emigrated to the United States for many years before returning here for her present gig. When she left Bishkek, the city was, in her words, “a crucible of a tiny intelligentsia in the mountains”. As she recalled, this demographic core was largely derived from intellectuals and professionals sent from St. Petersburg during the Soviet period. I, myself, have met many of them and their grandchildren. The ones I’ve met are largely pensioners today, working bit jobs in museums or selling books in bazaars and on sidewalks, while their grandchildren try to make their way back to St. Petersburg or work in Bishkek’s tiny software and outsourcing industry.

As it happens, the city was never just an intelligentsia colony. There was always an element of internal migration and urbanization, especially when factory jobs were plentiful. And, of course, it began as a dirt-walled Kokandi encampment and then a military-medical outpost established by the parents of the city’s original namesake, Mikhail Frunze, and their friends. Young city as it is, Bishkek actually retains several of these qualities: streets shattered by tree roots and covered in mountain dust, crumbling factories and a rusting freight rail cutting through the heart of the city, and a remarkably high concentration of universities and institutes for a city of its relatively small size come together to continue to evoke a sense of frontier, industry, and reflection. Indeed, when I first semi-permanently moved here in late 2013, my Kazakh girlfriend at the time, a fellow expatriate, and I took a trip to Almaty. We wanted to escape the intensity and rumination of Bishkek for some superficial glitz and glitter — we quite literally needed a break from this crazy, provocative, deep-feeling and deep-thinking city.

Although she’s been back for a little while, Antonova is still a bit shell-shocked by the huge incursion of rural villagers, as well as the dilapidation of the Soviet-era infrastructure. We talked a bit about my concept of “ruination”, namely, how the force which Soviet modernity denied and tried to suppress — the rural countryside, manifested by the мырк and green nature — has come to conquer Bishkek. Yet, for me, this is what Bishkek has always been. So, I was happily surprised when my friend Mustafa Coskun, an anthropologist with the Max Planck Institute for Ethnography, uncovered this old tourism video of Bishkek as Frunze in the 1980s. Already a remarkably verdant city during the Spring and Summer, it seems to have been even greener back during Perestroika (obviously, the main difference being that there wasn’t an invasion of cheap Turkish construction firms filling up ever open space they can find).

Of course, this video whitewashes some of the problems. I’ve been studying Kyrgyz and trying to find good literature to read with which to practice. The enormous amount of crime literature I’ve uncovered is simply shocking. The old generation tells me that’s because Bishkek was always a den of thieves — I suppose, another aspect that inevitably comes with being upon the frontier. Still, I see something of what Antonova meant for about two minutes, beginning at 10:02 and ending at 12:12. The cultural institutions shown therein have now fallen into disrepair. And in general, I’m amazed at how clean and well-kept everything is! Even Osh Bazaar looks organized and sparkly.