Uzbek mountain climbers ascended the popular Peak Lenin in Kyrgyzstan

D. A. Baxter

In August 2014, two mountain climbers from Tashkent ascended the “seventhousander” Peak Lenin over the classic route through Peak Razdelnaya (Peak Dividing). According to the Russian grading system, this route, 5А, is considerably hard. Peak Lenin is located in the central part of the Trans-Alay Range, which is a part of the Pamir Mountains. Peak Lenin, 7.134 m (23,406 ft) above sea level, is the highest point of this range. After the mountain climbers got to the Base Camp, it took them two weeks to acclimate and crest the summit, and on August 21st they were standing on top of it. These are the details and impressions of one of the climbers about the expedition.

“The idea of ascending a seventhousander appeared not spontaneously. Even since the end of the spring, we were planning on going to the Engilchek Glacier and trying to ascend the Western Peak Pobeda (Western Peak Victory, 6.914m, 22.683 ft) and then reaching the mark of 7.000 meters (22.965 ft) or ascending the neighbor mountain Khan Tengri (7.010 m, 22.998 ft). Both Peak Pobeda and Peak Khan Tengri are located in Central Tian Shan, on the very east of Kyrgyzstan. They both have severe glaciation and steepness of their slopes. Moreover, weather conditions are very unstable and unpredictable in that area. All this together makes the ascension of each of these mountains very difficult and a dangerous adventure. Also, it is far from Tashkent, and it requires an expensive helicopter trip to their Base Camps, so we decided to hold on to that trip until another time. Though, since we were already disposed to go on this kind of a trip and started to prepare for it – we decided to ascend another seventhousander – Peak Lenin.

Peak Lenin is located partially on the south of Kyrgyzstan, and the remainder in Tajikistan, with the border going right in the middle of the peak. The most convenient way to get to the Base Camp is from Kyrgyz town Osh. During the first days of August, my companion and I departed from Tashkent and overnight transited on a bus through Kazakhstan to Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. Then we rode a taxi to Osh the whole next day – the road is pretty long and it goes over several passes. In the late evening, we finally arrived at Osh and stayed overnight at the transshipment base of the travel agency, with which we had an agreement about transferring us to the Base Camp.

A view of Peak Lenin from the Base Camp

The next day around noon, we departed from Osh and by the evening we arrived to thePlato Achik Tash where Base Camps of various agencies are located. The altitude of our particular Base Camp is 3.600 m (11.811 ft), and it opens to a grand view of the giant Trans-Alay Range and its highest point – Peak Lenin. There, we put up our tent and spent our first night. And the next day we carry a part of our load – food and equipment to Camp 1. It is located on the moraine on the left of the Glacier Lenin, at the altitude 4.400 m (14.435 ft), which is pretty much on the base of the seventhousander. We put up our second tent here and leave our load in it, after which we return to Base Camp on the same day. The next day, we pass out the rest of our supplies to a storage affiliated with our agency and depart again to Camp 1. The path there has a length of 12 km (7.5 mi) and goes through the Pass Puteshestvennikov (Travelers’ Pass) (4.100 m, 13.451 ft ). Usually, this transition takes 4-6 hours, depending on the pace. On this section between the Base Camp and Pass Puteshestvennikov, there are lots of Red Groundhogs and their holes. It is not surprising because the slopes are covered with grass, and groundhogs have a bunch of food.



Red Groundhog

They are not afraid of people almost at all, and it is possible to get close enough to them to take a picture. After the pass landscape changes: there is no more grass here, and the slopes are rocky, dry, and talus, and we barely see groundhogs here. All the way up to Camp 1, we go with no snow, on a good path.

A path to Camp 1

This night we spend in Camp 1, and the next day we depart to the Camp 2 (5.300 m, 17.388 ft). It is located on the moraine near the Plato called Skovoroda (A Pan): on a sunny windless day, it becomes pretty hot here. The sector between the 1st and 2nd Camps is the most dangerous of all because the glacier is filled with deep cracks, some of which are closed up. I counted at least 50 cracks along the way. The whole way is marked with small flags, while the most dangerous spots have railings over them. No one is supposed to walk alone here, and therefore all the climbers go either up or down in tethered groups of two or more people.

A big crack on the way between Camps 1 and 2

A group of tethered French climbers going up to Camp 2; beneath them is Glacier Lenin

The first time, this ascension takes us around 8 hours, and we actually do not reach Camp 2; with our shovel we dig a pit in the snow next to the path and leave our load in there. The thing is that the daylight is fading and we need to descend to Camp 1 before darkness falls. Three days of intensive climbing have exhausted us, and we decided to dedicate the next day to rest at Camp 1.

So the day after rest, we take more of our equipment and food and depart again to Camp 2. This time we leave pretty early, at 4 a.m. On the glacier it blows really hard, and the wind is so cold as to quickly make my fingers numb in my single pair of gloves. My second pair of gloves helps me a great deal! This time we climb faster and easier, and we approach our previous load buried in the snow. We divide it between the two of us, and right a way our backpacks become much heavier so that sleepiness and apathy starts overcoming us, even though the day is in full swing. With frequent and long stops for rest, we barely reached Camp 2.

This camp is rather the most unpleasant place on the entire mountain. Its whole space is occupied with tents of the climbers from all over the world. There are lots of cracks in the glacier and scary holes in the snow everywhere. It is unsafe to walk here alone even at daytime.

Camp 2: a view on the Pan and an upper part of an ice-fall

It is practically impossible to find a flat space for a tent here. We finally put up our tent right between two cracks and make tea. We have no appetite because we experience pressure from high altitude. I am severely suffering, drinking my tea and eating a couple candies and some cheese, and then I fall into some kind of unconsciousness. My companion suffers less, but in the morning we exchange places: I feel okay, but he has a terrible headache. It takes us a very long time to remove our tent to a more convenient place, which became available in the morning. It is actually hard to call it convenient – it is bumpy with stones frozen into pure ice. But at least here we do not risk falling into that bottomless crack right after getting out of our tent in the morning!

After each set of several steps, we have to sit down and take a long rest. We actually were planning on ascending the Camp 3 (6.100 m, 20.013 ft) and spending the night there. But now we understand that we are not capable to go there at this time or even endure the altitude here, and so tethering ourselves with a rope, we start descending to Camp 1.

The next day, we continue our descent all the way down to Base Camp. We do not feel very well, and we decide we need a two-day rest. On the same day, the weather turned bad, with the first rain and snow that we have seen on this trip. During one day, over half a meter (1.6 ft) of snow fell in the upper camps. We are waiting a couple of days in our tent in Base Camp – it snowed here too, just a little bit.

Finally, the weather improves, and we are going up again. Now everywhere lays fresh snow, from 5 cm (2 in) in Base Camp up to 70 cm (2.3 ft) in Camp 3. Because of a layer of fresh snow, it takes us much longer to get to 1st Camp, and here we are allowed to spend the night in a tent that belongs our agency – because of the end of the season, more than half of the tents are empty. We are really glad that we won’t have to dig a pit in the snow and put up our own small tent.

A view on Peak Lenin from Camp 1

The next day, we did not go anywhere because the avalanche risk is too high, although the weather is excellent. We witness a huge dry avalanche on the left from the crest of Peak Lenin. To kill time, we help the personnel of Camp 1 to fold empty tents. The following morning, or, more precisely, at 4 a.m., we depart in order to go to Camp 2. Last night, we had tangible frost that caused the snow to freeze, and so we can move faster now. We feel great! In record time, we reach Camp 2 where we find our second tent, with food and warm clothing, to be buried under a whole lot of frozen snow.

Digging out our tent

It takes us over an hour to dig it out, after which we make a meal and hot tea. The rest of the day, we hang about the camp and then rest in our tent.

In the lower camps, we cooked rice or buckwheat with jerky cut into small pieces every day. In addition, we had cheese, horsemeat sausage and lard, as well as several kinds of candies, oatmeal cookies and apricot jam, for dessert. But here in Camp 2, we do not cook from scratch, and instead pour boiling water into mashed potatoes and other pre-prepared foods. This kind of food is easy to digest, and we are having a good time with it.

We have two 1-liter thermoses into which we store up hot tea and keep them in our sleeping bags every night. At this high altitude, hot tea, dissoluble rosehip tea and chamomile extract really tone and warm us up, as well as quench our thirst and save us from dehydration.

The next morning, we leave to Camp 3; the distance to it is not long – only around 2.5 km (1.5 mi) – but the increase in altitude is great. This camp is located on the Peak Razdelnaya (6.100 m, 20.013 ft). We slowly overcome steep ascent and decide to descend from Razdelnaya to a saddle at an elevation of 6.050 m (19.849 ft) which is going to reduce our route tomorrow. Along the way, we use a radio set that was given to us in Camp 1, we connect over it and report our exact location and farther plans every 4 hours, 4 times a day. We put up our tent on the saddle and relax in it, tomorrow we are going to crest the peak.

It is cold at night: the temperature on an electronic thermometer is –20.6 C (-5.08 F). At 2 a.m., we wake up, melt some snow and ice on our gas-burner and make hot tea that we pour into our thermoses. We have breakfast, slowly get ready, put on insulated pants, down jackets, harnesses, plastic boots and crampons, together with insulated gloves, glasses and hats. Then we put thermoses, snacks and photo-camera in our backpacks. Lastly, we press our tent to the ground and put stones all over it so that it won’t be carried away by the wind to Tajikistan. Our food and sleeping bags remain in the tent. While we are thus getting ready, about twenty climbers pass us by from Razdelnaya.

We leave to the crest at 4 a.m., it is still dark and really cold, and once you take off your gloves your fingers become frostbitten right away.

We are starting an endless and torturous ascent to the Plato 6.400 m (20.997 ft). Day is breaking, although sun is not visible yet. I experience weakness and total loss of strength, so I take frequent breaks, and keep moving. In a couple hours, it gradually feels easier: my strength partially comes back to me and my mood improves. We approach a steep icy sector that is called Nozh (A Knife), on the altitude 6.600 m (21.653 ft). There are railings, and we overcome this hurtle and slowly continue our ascent to the peak. Hour after hour passes, but it is still very far for the peak. We get on the Plato 6.900 m (22.637 ft); many years ago, somewhere here an entire Soviet team of eight female mountain climbers died.

An ascent on the altitude over 7.000 m (22.965 ft)

We gradually overtake all the climbers ahead of us and go first. We meet two people that are already on their way back from the summit, and then another one who informs me that he was on the summit at noon. We are already on the altitude over 7.000 m, but cannot find the summit for a long time. Time after time, we think we have reached the summit, but it always eludes us.

Finally, we reach the summit, after almost a 9-hour ascent. We feel good, but it is really cold and windy out here. We are on the altitude 7.134 m a. s. l.

On the summit

Besides a rusty ice ax and various flags, there is a bust of Vladimir Ilyich Lenin here.

A bust of Lenin

We are spending around 15 minutes here, quickly taking pictures and going down. It takes so much faster to descend! Around 5:30 pm we descended back to our tent on the saddle. The next morning, we gather our stuff, pass by Camp 3 and descend to Camp 2. Here, we also take our stuff and continue descending to Camp 1. Though, it is not the end of our day: in Camp 1 we take a part of our equipment and outfit and make the 12 km trip to Base Camp. This day, we walked a total of 20.7 km (12.8 mi) and dropped 2.5 km (1.5 mi) of altitude.

The next day, we come back to Camp 1 and take the rest of our stuff, gas bottles and so on. Then we carry this last load to Base Camp. A minibus is waiting for us here, and we quickly load our backpacks and bags. The minibus drives us together with other climbers to Osh where we spend the night. Then we cross Kyrgyz-Uzbek border and 5 more hours ride a taxi to Tashkent. The whole trip took us 20 days, and it is good to come back home”.

Peak Lenin is one of the most accessible seventhousanders on planet earth because it doesn’t require special climbing techniques, and hundreds of climbers from all over the world crest the summit every year. Yet because people tend to underestimate the difficulty and risks of such an expedition, some of the climbers die during or after their ascent. Officially, there are quite a few deaths a year on Peak Lenin, and beyond that there are unregistered climber deaths that are not counted by official statistics. Moreover, besides individual fatal cases, at least three mass tragedies took place in the past decades that are worth to be mentioned.

In 1968, a group of ill-equipped Russian Airborne Troops soldiers were brought by a plane onto the peak and dropped there. Strong wind drifted all the parachutists into rocky area of the mountain, landing on which killed four of them and injured others.

Both of us on the summit

It has been 40 years since the famous tragedy on Peak Lenin with the Soviet national female team headed by Elvira Shataeva. They dreamed of traversing up the Lipkin Ridge to the 7.134 m summit and then down the Peak Razdelnaya. That was the first precedent in the world in this altitude with a female group, and they wanted to prove that women can do it without the help of men. They successfully ascended the peak, but the weather turned bad, and they put up their tents waiting for it to improve. The weather was turning worse, though, and two of the women quickly got sick. They were forced to descend, and on the altitude around 7.000 m they all died in a storm, in August 1974.

On July 13, 1990, an earthquake caused on a slope of Peak Lenin, a giant snow-ice fall that destroyed Camp 2 called a Pan. The size of the snow-ice slope was 1 km (0.6 mi) in length and 1.5 km (0.9 mi) in width. Only two people from the camp were able to escape, while 43 climbers died. 25 of them were from Leningrad, a team of young climbers that were getting ready to ascend Everest the following year. It was the first tragedy in the mountains of this scale.