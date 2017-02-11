Сross cultural seasons

NewEurasia continue to publish series of best articles of our Kazakhstan workshop students. Today we are present work “Cross cultural seasons” by Asem Ryspaeva.

As 2013 approaches its end and the people of Kazakhstan look back, among the things they will remember will be croissants, orchestral symphonies, and Napoleon Bonaparte. That is because for the past year, the Embassy of France in Kazakhstan, alongside the French Consulate in Almaty and the Alliances Françaises, have been conducting a series of events focused upon introducing Kazakh society to French culture.

The events have included the exhibition, “Plaisirs de France” (The Pearls of France); performances of Stravinsky, Weber and Tchaikovsky by the symphonic orchestra of Lille; a rock concert by the band Mademoiselle K; ballets conducted by Angelin Preljocaj or by the Jean-Claude Gallotta; and naturally, a gastronomy festival.

The orchestral performances from Lille were conducted by Jean Claude Casadesus with the participation of Kazakhtani violinist Alena Baeva. According to official sources, tickets were sold out. Meanwhile, the Preljocaj performance, “Nights” (part of the “Thousand and One Nights” sequence), took place in the Abai Opera House of Almaty.

The gastronomy festival was intended to be the first of a new annual event. The general public mingled with professional food-tasters, and participated in events with titles such as “Cabaret evening” and “Beautyfood”. Workshops also offered an opportunity for local gourmands to learn some of the techniques of French cuisine.

Parallel to the cultural events, the University of Paris 1 Sorbonne announced the establishments of a branch campus with the Kazakh National Pedagogic University in Almaty. The branch campus is scheduled to open its doors in 2014.

Still to come: on November 30th, the singer Patricia Kass will give a performance in Astana. Supported by the city’s presidential representative (akimat), it is widely considered to be the capstone event of the year.

Then, in December, there will be an exhibition on Napoleon Bonaparte. “Napoleon: Life, Legend” will include manuscripts and examples of furniture from the French Imperial period.

The events have occurred in Astana, Kazakhstan’s new capital, and Almaty, its largest city and main center of culture.

Apart of the planned events of cross-cultural seasons Kazakhstan-France, every amateur of French culture can visit the annual film festivals, the meetings with the representative of different music genres and their concerts, the exhibitions and etc.

The next year Kazakh artists, dancers, musicians and other representatives of art will present our own traditions and culture to France and its citizens. The 2014 Year of Kazakhstan in France hope to be so exciting and interesting for developing mutual exchange of Occidental and Oriental countries.

In the end, such cross-cultural seasons of two countries with absolutely different cultures and traditions develop the mutual understanding between two people and will construct the guaranteed way for the future generation.

Asem Ryspaeva