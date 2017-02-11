The Clay Toy Festival promotes child right to play and development

UNICEF Uzbekistan jointly with the Rahimov’s Studio of Ceramics conducts The Clay Toy Festival dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). It will be held on October 17-19, 2014 by organizing a pottery workshop for students of kindergartens and schools of Tashkent City including children from vulnerable groups. The Clay Toy Festival is a part of the global commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the convention. The CRC@25 Campaign in Uzbekistan includes a series of advocacy, media and community mobilization interventions to be conducted throughout the country and culminating at the gala…

UNICEF Uzbekistan jointly with the Rahimov’s Studio of Ceramics conducts The Clay Toy Festival dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). It will be held on October 17-19, 2014 by organizing a pottery workshop for students of kindergartens and schools of Tashkent City including children from vulnerable groups.

The Clay Toy Festival is a part of the global commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the convention. The CRC@25 Campaign in Uzbekistan includes a series of advocacy, media and community mobilization interventions to be conducted throughout the country and culminating at the gala event in Tashkent on 20th November, Universal Day of the Child.

“Empowering children to realize their rights including the right to development and play is a key part of UNICEF’s mission globally and in Uzbekistan,-” said Berina Arslanagic-Ibisevic, UNICEF’s Deputy Representative. “By providing knowledge about CRC, opportunities for child participation in the issues related to their growth, health and development through peer-to-peer as well as adults-children dialogues, we will contribute towards achieving this outcome,-” she added.

The workshop aims in educating children about the child rights, in particular the right to play and the right to development. The festival will help young children, through artistic expressions, to become more aware of their rights and confident in expressing their views and opinions. Uzbek masters of ceramic from Samarkand, Kashadarya, Bukhara and Tashkent regions will conduct the practical pottery lessons for children, which will give the children a unique opportunity to learn from different Uzbek schools of ceramics.

