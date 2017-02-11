This year the 150th anniversary of the great Kyrgyz poet and prominent komuzist Toktogul Satylganov is celebrated in all corners of Kyrgyzstan. International Organization of Turkic Culture and Art (TURKSOY) declared this 2014 year as the Year of Toktogul Satylganov. Ceremonies dedicated to the anniversary of the poet, are held in all parts of Kyrgyzstan, including his small native land – Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad province. On October 17 there was an opening ceremony of the monument to Toktogul Satylganov. Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Djoomart Otorbaev, who attended the opening ceremony of the monument, pointed out the highest contribution of the…

“State highly appreciates the akyn’s (poet in Kyrgyz) unique talent, as well as his contributions to the people and the artistic heritage. Name of Toktogul Satylganov was given to the most powerful hydroelectric power station in the country, the National Philharmonic Hall in the capital city, the streets of Kyrgyzstan, as well as to the area in Ketmen-Tyube valley, where the poet was born and raised. Many educational institutions and the State Prize in literature, music, film, visual and performing arts are also named after the great Kyrgyz akyn and philosopher. Today, we have witnessed the opening of one more monument to Toktogul Satylganov in Toktogul district. The great poet deserves such honors rightfully. Every Kyrgyz, all the people of our country is proud of Toktogul Satylganov”, – Otorbaev said.

Government of the Kyrgyz Republic developed a great program for the celebration of the prominent poet’s anniversary both in Kyrgyzstan and abroad. Events dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Toktogul Satylganov are conducted in fourteen Turkic-speaking countries and in federal subjects of the Russian Federation.