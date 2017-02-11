A Thirty-Ninth inspiration

The most famous theater of Uzbekistan, “Ilkhom” (which translates from Uzbek as “Inspiration”), on September 12 has opened its 39th theatrical season. I have already invited the audience to attend the opening of the season in one of my publications, and now I want to share photos and opinion with you

There were no empty seats In the hall of “Ilkhom” – probably not less than 200 people came on September 12 to meet new theater projects. And, of course, my congratulations to the theater! For all actors, musicians and people involved – season opening is a day of big celebration. Usually the theatre opens its season with premiere performance, but this year “Ilkhom” decided to make some kind of presentation: to show sketches of the various projects that are expected to be in the first half of the new season.

Boris Gafurov, artistic director of the “Ilkhom”



The first project which was submitted to audience was a musical project “Bukhorocha” by famous director Ovlyakuli Khodjakuli. Ancient Bukhara’s traditions of songs and dances was brought together to a musical-plastic show. A premiere of “Bukhorocha” will take place on September 15.

Fragment of “Bukhorocha” show



Tashkent jazz-fans are happy with a new project IlkhomJazzClub. Every last Monday of the month Ilkhom will hold jazz concerts and jam sessions. In my memory – this is the first professional jazz festival in our city.

Jazzirama band presents the IlkhomJazzClub

Viewers saw small sketches and monologues by students from an “Ilkhom” Studio School. Young actors are preparing to take part in their first performances.

Students of the Ilkhom Studio School



The unique “theatrical rock festival” IlkhomRockFest continues to rattle in the theater 8th year in a row. The project was presented by the Menestrel band, electro-pop-rock project by Oscar Djalilov and Stepan Varlamov, ex-members of the Independence Square band.

Menestrel band on the stage



Viewers saw few new theater projects: an excerpt of the future performance by Vyacheslav Tszyu “After me only a deluge” and the psychedelic project “Diary of a Madman,” directed by Maxim Fadeev.

Actresses Anastasia Sergeeva and Christina Belousova in the play “Diary of a Madman”

In addition to these premieres, viewers will have a lot of а new. As always in the “Ilkhom” – a place where free creativity is still exists. Welcome to the 39 season!

The Wings of Origami band plays on traditional Ilkhom party