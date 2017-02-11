American Movies in Tashkent

The 7th Annual American Film Festival was opened on 26 September 2014. You still have time to visit the last day tomorrow, Sunday. The festival takes place at the Alisher Navoi Cinema Palace (“Panoramniy”). Entrance is free. On Friday and Saturday movies “Stand by Me”, “The Newsies”, “Breaking Away” and “Brooklyn Castle” were succesfully shown. Festival is organized by the U.S. Embassy Tashkent in cooperation with the National Agency “Uzbekkino”. Visitors takes picture on a background of the Festival poster Tomorrow schedule: 12:00 – Peter Pan (cartoon) 15:00 – Ruby Bridges (family movie) 18:00 – The Blind Side (drama) American movies posters…

Visitors takes picture on a background of the Festival poster

Tomorrow schedule:

12:00 – Peter Pan (cartoon)

15:00 – Ruby Bridges (family movie)

18:00 – The Blind Side (drama)

American movies posters near Festival hall entrance

The theme of this year’s Festival is “Growing up in America.” The selected films will tell different stories of growing up in America and striving for the American dream. The movies will also depict overall U.S. values, traditions, and customs and will give the audience a taste of the rich variety of American films. Each film demonstrates an important aspect of American culture – says U.S. Embassy press-service.

Audience of the Festival

I want to notice, that you should hurry, if you want to get inside the Festival hall. At the first day I saw almost full-house!

During travels and visits to a different countries in my youth, I noticed that the process of growing up is the same everywhere. Young people in any country of the world have a lot of common things. And often, the people I have met, thought that life in America is the same like it shown in the “Die Hard” and other Hollywood blockbusters. I hope that this festival will give the Uzbek people a broader view of what is real life of America. Hollywood blockbusters – it’s wonderful, and we all love them. But the movies, which we show in this Festival talk about other values – says U.S. Embassy Chargè d’Affaires Bridget Brink

U.S. Embassy Chargè d’Affaires Bridget Brink says a welcome speech