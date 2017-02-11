Artists VS disease

А charity event to raise funds for Sherov Nilufar treatment suffering from thalassemia (Cooley’s anemia) was held in Dushanbe on September 20 at the National Library in Dushanbe The core activity of the event was the auction of paintings by young artists of Dushanbe.The average initial cost of a painting was 20 Somoni (4 USD). Most rest of the paintings were presented by the authors and most of the works were sold. I liked that the organizers of the event are very young people, I think they did well. Perfectly managed the show man of the event, I think he managed to…

А charity event to raise funds for Sherov Nilufar treatment suffering from thalassemia (Cooley’s anemia) was held in Dushanbe on September 20 at the National Library in Dushanbe

The core activity of the event was the auction of paintings by young artists of Dushanbe.The average initial cost of a painting was 20 Somoni (4 USD). Most rest of the paintings were presented by the authors and most of the works were sold.

I liked that the organizers of the event are very young people, I think they did well. Perfectly managed the show man of the event, I think he managed to sell of the paintings. It is a pity that there were few paintings I think. If there were more painting they be sold out. I think people are still buying the paintings just to help collecting money but not because of the big interest for the paintings. – Said one of the visitors to the event Nasiba Azimuratova.

The organizer of the event is the Public organization “Peshraft”

Photos by Nisso Azizova