“Badakhshan” in Turkey

The 11th Konya International Mystic Music Festival featured the 6-member Badakhshan Ensemble (Tajikistan) in a concert of spiritual and traditional music of Badakhshan on the evening of 24 September. The Ensemble’s participation in the Festival comes as part of a long-term relationship between the Aga Khan Music Initiative and the Festival. The Music Initiative was instrumental in launching the Badakhshan Ensemble’s international touring and recording career, and, since 2005, has presented them in concerts and festivals throughout Europe and North America.

Badakhshan Ensemble

Konya International Mystic Music Festival is held each September, culminating on September 30th, the birthday of Mevlana Jalāl ad-Dīn Rūmī, who died in Konya, in 1273 CE, and is buried there. Since its inception, in 2004, the Konya International Mystic Music Festival has become a melting pot of mystical music from around the world. The intention of the festival is to introduce mystical music traditions of the world with an emphasis on authenticity and originality. The Festival strives to commemorate Mevlana Rumi in alignment with his pure, unbounded love for humanity and his trust in every human being, no matter who or what they are, and with no judgments, questions or prejudices. The Festival also strives to be a venue where audiences can hear traditional musical styles and repertoires from around the world devoid of fusion or blending with more popular elements. This year marks the second time that music from Tajikistan has been represented in the Festival. The first time was in 2011, when Davlatmand Kholov performed there.

As stated the curator of the Festival Feridun Gündeş, musician in Ankara, enthusiast of traditional music from all over the world, involved in search and selection of music acts for the Festival, “Konya is linked to Tajikistan thanks to the personality and great heritage of Mevlana Jalāl ad-Dīn Rūmī, who was born in Balkh and then lived and died in Konya. Thisheritageisnowpartoftheidentityofthisworld-knowncity. It is due to the contribution of his inspiration that he brought from Central Asia. Badakhshan ensemble is one of the most known representatives of this tradition from Tajikistan. Establishing and maintaining the spiritual link between Turkey and Tajikistan is in line with the Festival’s mission. FormanyyearswecollaboratewithAgaKhanMusic Initiative, and thanks to that collaboration, Badakhshan ensemble is resented to the audience in Konya”. FortheorganizeroftheFestival, traditional music “is timeless music. Some see it as old or ancient, but it is timeless, it will be performed forever.”

The Badakhshan Ensemble was founded by Soheba Davlatshoeva, a vivacious singer and dancer who grew up in a small village on the Ghund River, fifty miles from Khoroq, Badakhshan’s capital.

The Badakhshan Ensemble’s repertory encompasses a variety of musical styles and genres, and each corresponds to one of the distinct social roles that the Ensemble fills in its own community. The most typical of these roles is to provide music for wedding festivities and rituals, where they perform a rich variety of instrumental music and vocal genres with a strong regional identity.

The leader of the ensemble, Sohiba Davlatshoeva, added that “for the singers and musicians of the ensemble, Konya International Mystic Music Festival is a perfect occasion to present costumes, instruments and especially the Tajik traditional music, as well as the spiritual music of Badakhshan, to the audience, paying respect to Jalāl ad-Dīn Rūmī, who’s poems are part of the songs we perform, in the genres such as falak, dargilik and maddoh.

Sohiba Davlatshoeva

We would verymuch like to see such a festival in Dushanbe, presenting traditional and spiritual music, bringing together the performers of traditional music from all the regions of Tajikistan and from other countries of the world. That was our biggest and inspiring discovery, to hear African singers from Mayotte, musicians and singers from Spain…»

Photo, video and information by Kirill Kuzmin