Balloons Fest in Dushanbe
German artist Zina Greinert has build Brandenburg Gate in Dushanbe on October 4th. The event was organized by the German Embassy in Tajikistan and dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
German artist Zina Greinert has build Brandenburg Gate in Dushanbe on October 4th. The event was organized by the German Embassy in Tajikistan and dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
German artist Zina Greinert has build Brandenburg Gate in Dushanbe on October 4th. The event was organized by the German Embassy in Tajikistan and dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.