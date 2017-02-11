“Broken Plate” (Forum theatre in Tajikistan)

I have already written several times about forum theatre (theatre of oppressed) in Tajikistan that is developing fast in the country. Here in this post is the latest developments.

It was February when I have written about a seminar on forum theatre that took place in Dushanbe. Here above is the results of the seminar under the title of the forum theatre performance called “Broken palate”. The same performance was showed just two days ago in Kluyab city (Tajikistan).