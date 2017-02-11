Censorship and art in Central Asia: postcolonial and post-Soviet perspectives

In Central Asia, censorship of artistic activities or of public representations of their results by and large reflects the complexity of the society. It seems that censorship is too often seen either as a form of ruthless repression by the authorities of the freedom of creative expression or as an ethically justified measure against artists’ unacceptable attempts to trespass on forbidden ground. Thus the public views of censorship become polarised and only social anthropologists seem to have time to examine the mechanism of its functioning. . Here I would like to explore a couple of examples from different countries of…

In Central Asia, censorship of artistic activities or of public representations of their results by and large reflects the complexity of the society. It seems that censorship is too often seen either as a form of ruthless repression by the authorities of the freedom of creative expression or as an ethically justified measure against artists’ unacceptable attempts to trespass on forbidden ground. Thus the public views of censorship become polarised and only social anthropologists seem to have time to examine the mechanism of its functioning. .

Here I would like to explore a couple of examples from different countries of the Central Asian region (CA) to identify the narratives, meanings and paradigms that emerge in the process of censorship and to look at the way it is functioning. In the first approximation, the agents who carry out censoring view themselves as defenders of values, taboos, traditions, world views and practices that stem from two sources, namely the Soviet past and the conservative, traditionalist discourse often referred to as ‘national mentality’. Without going into much detail about these concepts being socially constructed and not given to us in a final and unchangeable shape, I would like to underline their complexity and maintain that only some of their aspects are involved in censoring artwork.

Thus, the wide-scale censoring of Soviet art works in Uzbekistan, especially those on public display, did not affect the Soviet Orientalism, a representation of the Soviet Asia as the exotic ‘other’. On the contrary, it was the Soviet ‘national’ art that became the foundation of the modern neo-traditionalism while explicit political symbols of the Soviet regime (emblems, sculptures, monuments and even the red colour of public propaganda posters) were subjected to strict censorship. What is remarkable is that the authorities’ anti-Soviet reaction against certain art narratives and forms uses the same cultural code that emerged in the region by the end of the Soviet period. Hardly any traces of postcolonial reaction can be identified here.

On the other hand, when Kanat Ibragimov, a Kazakh artist and actionist staged a performance in Moscow that involved the slaughtering of a sheep and drinking of its blood, this was perceived not only as a provocatively cruel intervention, but as a symptom of ‘Asiatic barbarity’. An opinion was voiced that Kazakhstan is inhabited by wild people who should not be allowed to Moscow. A clear-cut postcolonial conflict evident in this case has a lot of common with other scandalous performance by the ‘virtual Kazakh’ Borat which also explores the borders of political correctness and social taboos.

Performance “Sheep” by Kanat Ibragimov

Interestingly, when another artist from Kazakhstan, Sergey Maslov (an ethnic Russian) repeated this performance in a museum in Almaty, publicly using ‘a virgin’s blood’ to make a sketch and to drink the remaining ‘paint’, he was also driven by a postcolonial reaction which was not publicly recognised as such. Maslov gave the following explanation to his performance: ‘Europeans often think too high of themselves only because they do not understand the culture of other people. That is why being a Russian artist I decided to do the same or may be something even more frightening’. Although this intervention shocked both the administration of the museum and the visitors, its postcolonial motivation was not acknowledged and censorship was emphatically administrative: Maslov was sacked from the art school where he taught in the best of the Soviet traditions.

Complex relationships between ethnic and national identities of artists as well as of the audience in my opinion form the backbone of all forms of censorship in CA irrespective of the political context within each country. At the same time specific forms of reaction, as can be seen in the given example of Ibragimov and Maslov’ performances, can be articulated completely differently.

The presence of the ethnic component in a conflict between the artist and the censor can be identified even when colonial or postcolonial narratives are not involved directly. In such cases this component becomes built into political and conceptual confrontation. In 2012 the Bishkek Theatre of Russian Drama cancelled the media-performance of the Russian playwright and artist Olga Zhitlina called The Week of Silence supported by the local neo-Marxist School of Theory and Activism Bishkek (STAB). The play is an artistic reaction against the tightening of the anti-abortion law in Russia and focuses on personal experience and dilemmas that women face as well as ‘the forces that are trying to influence her decision: from the partner and relatives to the clergy and authorities’. Giving his justification for the cancellation of the performance, the theatre’s Director quoted the irrelevance of the Russia-specific narratives to the Kyrgyz context, although the main reason for the censorship was the feminist criticism of the patriarchal standpoints and practices of the Russian Orthodox Church and the authorities.

“The week of silence” media-performance by Olga Zhitlina

Although this episode was seemingly unrelated to Kyrgyz realities, censorship was aimed at the meanings developing along the metonymical and metaphorical lines. Evidently, feminist criticism of the Orthodox Church in the play is metonymically associated with the Pussy Riot scandal and cannot be approved of by the pro-Russian Kyrgyz government. On the other hand, this criticism can be metaphorically applied to all patriarchal and traditionalist societies as well as to their viewpoints and practices, including Kyrgyzstan.

In this respect, looking closely at the semantic structures behind the mechanisms of art censoring one should bear in mind that contemporary art is always more or less provocative in its challenge of different values of the dominant culture. Similarly, any dominant culture irrespective of its political standpoint and the extent of declared freedom will always resist the threats of de-tabooing of its values. One should however avoid simplistic and essentialist identification of certain social structures with progressive or conservative functions. Left-wing, liberal and conservative authors and critics can switch sides in relation to specific and in particular, metonymically derived meanings and can carry out art censoring from ‘progressive’ standpoints. Sometimes this kind of censorship can be as severe as anything done by traditionalist institutions.

A good example of this is the discussion focusing on the installation by Vyachslav Useinov, an artist from Uzbekistan called The Abdication of Swastika which won the Grand Prix at the 7th Tashkent Biennale in 2013. Although the curators of the exhibition at first had some doubts whether the stylised ‘fascist emblem’ should be exhibited, but they were later convinced by the artist’s arguments who maintained that his ‘objective was a rehabilitation of the origins of the swastika, an attempt to revive its historic meaning by artistic means… I position the swastika with the help of historic architecture, folk art: embroidery, skull caps where it has always been a necessary decorative element which carries an important positive message.’

Vyacheslav Useinov and his installation “The Abdication of Swastika”. Photo by http://ferghana.info/

Nevertheless, most of the left-wing Uzbek intelligentsia especially living abroad voiced explicit criticism of the work: Useinov was pronounced a ‘Nazi’, and some demanded that he should be punished for ‘visually shouting HeilHitler’ for the very attempt of de-tabooing the swastika. There were calls for internet news agencies to withdraw their materials about the Biennale and Useinov’s work. Boris Chukhovich, one of the world’s leading experts in contemporary art in CA, and one of the more profound critics of the installation, interpreted it as a mimicry of a commercial and decorative project as a piece of contemporary art and identified the following five reasons why The Abdication of Swastika was not just allowed at the exhibition, but won the Grand Prix:

1) both the artist and the official art critics from Uzbekistan promote the idea that Uzbek art is metaphysical and asocial;

2) the authorities and the artist are trying to ‘extend’ national history in the past through ancient symbols;

3) the use of ‘Aryan’ symbols ‘for an unconscious but a Nazi purpose’;

4) Islam as a point of reference for official artists;

5) criticism of the modern world, aimed against the ‘injustice’ committed against the swastika, an ancient Asian symbol

Although Chukhovich’s position seems to be well-substantiated, I find it noteworthy that in this case the part of dogmatic and intolerant censors was played by the representatives of the left-wing, ‘progressive’ discourse, most of them living outside Uzbekistan. Leaving aside the political content of the conflict, I see its main cause in different perceptions of the strength of metonymical links between the symbol and the meanings generated by it. Useinov saw his task in the revival of the metaphorical and metaphysical interpretation of the ancient symbol which can often be seen in Central Asian décor. This intention, ‘a call for the refutation of the historical and the assertion of essentialism and metaphysics is not fascism as such but it provides fertile soil for the growth of fascism,’ maintains Georgy Mamedov, an art critic from Bishkek. On the other hand, by claiming that ‘the swastika is absolutely and inseparably linked with Nazism’, left-wing censors unwillingly fall in the trap of essentialism in their belief that the metonymical identification of the symbol with this meaning which has recently developed in the West is absolute and cannot be subjected to de-construction or criticism. The fact that the swastika carries less political connotation in CA where it can be seen in everyday life is ignored and the artist aspiring to make an intervention in the area of contemporary art is required to follow the current paradigms of this art formulated outside the region.

To conclude, censorship of art in CA cannot be reduced to simple juxtaposition ofthe essential challenge posed by contemporary art against the eternal conservatism of dominant cultures. The complexity and controversy of the Central Asian society often lead to clashes between different cultural codes and taboos within it; they create different interpretations of the meanings generated within the society. Unfortunately, each of these systems tends to ascribe its own principles and presumptions an absolute value which often result in an over-judgemental attitude to different artistic works without an in-depth contextual analysis. The gap between the mainstream artistic concepts and practices established in CA and various axiomatic paradigms of contemporary art in the ‘West’ is a historically determined cause of a range of conflicts and controversies on different planes. In this context, only recognition of multiple languages of operation and description of the world, society and art in CA that is not reduced to ethical relativism or moralising partisanship, can serve as a starting point for a profound contextual research which should precede any censorship or criticism.

Alex Ulko

The artwork of Kanat Ibragimov was used for a post thumbnail. Source