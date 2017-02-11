Doppi exhibition in Tashkent

Tashkent Museum of Applied Arts has opened an exhibition “The Doppies of Uzbekistan.”

Doppi is a national headdress and a symbol of Uzbekistan. Every region of the country has its own kind of doppi – and they are very different. You still can determine person’s origins by doppi which he is wearing.

There are six basic kinds of doppi: Tashkent, Ferghana, Samarkand, Bukhoro, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya and Khorezmi-Karakalpak.

All variety of “doppi world” are open to a public until 2nd October.

