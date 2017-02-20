Famous people of Kyrgyzstan by the eyes of young artists

In Bishkek, an exhibition “Beine” is held at the exhibition hall of the Union of Artists named after Semyon Chuikov. 18 young artists and sculptors of Kyrgyzstan took part in the project. They presented 42 works – portraits and sculptures of famous people of the country. Among them are People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Muratbek Begaliev, film director Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, singer Gulzada, Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Yryskeldi Osmonkulov, TV-host Nurzat Toktosunova, and others. IMG_7223 IMG_7224 IMG_7225 IMG_7226 IMG_7227 IMG_7228 IMG_7230 IMG_7231 <img src='https://www read the full info here.neweurasia.net/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/IMG_7232-130×100.jpg’ alt=”> IMG_7232 IMG_7233 IMG_7235 IMG_7237 IMG_7239 IMG_7240 IMG_7243 IMG_7244 IMG_7245 IMG_7246 IMG_7249 IMG_7251…

In Bishkek, an exhibition “Beine” is held at the exhibition hall of the Union of Artists named after Semyon Chuikov. 18 young artists and sculptors of Kyrgyzstan took part in the project. They presented 42 works – portraits and sculptures of famous people of the country.

Among them are People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Muratbek Begaliev, film director Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, singer Gulzada, Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Yryskeldi Osmonkulov, TV-host Nurzat Toktosunova, and others.