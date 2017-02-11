Feast of Shaitan

The next story from NewEurasia’s Kazakhstan Workshop series. We continue to publish works of our best students. Today we are proud to present Saule Kultaeva

Originally a European pagan holiday that became famous in the United States, Halloween has become popular among the youth of Muslim Kazakhstan, sparking debate about the influence of globalization upon traditional Kazakh culture. The debate is largely generational, with the youth arguing that the various rituals associated with the holiday are not really cultural in nature, and the old arguing that it is against the tenets of Islam.

Every year on October 31st, the night clubs of Kazakhstan’s largest city and former capital, Almaty, explode with Halloween celebrations – costumes, music, and alcohol.

“We celebrated Halloween in the ‘Pinta’ bar,” – says Aida Manabova, 22, – “and it was very interesting and funny. There weren’t any free tables, and more than the half of visitors were dressed in different horrible costumes [or] wearing scary make-up. We had a good time.”

Halloween Party in Kazakhstan

That Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic that is predominantly Muslim in religious faith, would have such a hopping Halloween every year may seem surprising to the outside world. Within Kazakhstan, however, it is not so much surprising as a source of debate, as its growing popularity is perceived as a sign, but also a danger, of the country’s globalization.

Halloween is primarily popular among Kazakhstan’s youth, who were introduced to it as schoolchildren in the Nineties and the early years of this century. The Internet has also enabled them to see how the holiday is celebrated in the West.

However, the holiday has aroused the concerns of more traditional Muslims. They react negatively to Halloween’s praise of the dead, saints, and demons – or in Kazakh parlance, shaitans (evil spirits).

In 2010, Kurmangali Uali, a deputy of Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis (Parliament), moved to prohibit the celebration of Halloween. He argued that the holiday not only contravenes Islamic tenets, but it also does not have any roots in Kazakhstan, and it also has a negative effect on the youth.

The Halloween revelers reject his argument: they do not believe the holiday is cultural or religious in nature, at least not for them. Instead, they see it as a good excuse to have fun.

Anna Kudiyarova, a psychologist and a former Fulbright Scholar to the United States, argues that it is more than just a fun time: it is a release of creativity. Meiramgul Beisenova, a UNFPA collaborator, agrees.

“Halloween for me is just a reason to spend good time with my friends. This is the only day a year when I can wear an awful mask and be understood.”