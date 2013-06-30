Features of the Kyrgyz national clothes

Personal appearance can tell a lot about a person and his nation. Traditional clothes of the Kyrgyz people is important part of material and spiritual culture of the nation, and it is closely linked with the country’s history. Today I want to write about the Kyrgyz national clothes, about its features and cultural significance.

Since ancient times the Kyrgyz people reflected the nation’s coloration and traditions in their appearance. Any traditional style of clothing is closely connected with the peculiarities of climate and natural conditions of the region, so the Kyrgyz people were focused on practicality and heat retention in their national dresses. Traditional costume of the Kyrgyz men and women has remained unchanged for 700 years. Moreover, with the passing of the years it becomes more valuable and popular. Even the hodiernal Kyrgyz fashion designers and fashion houses increasingly use national patterns and the Kyrgyz ornament in their collections.

photo from www.limon.kg web-site

Female and male headdress played a significant role in the life of Kyrgyz people. It was strictly prohibited to go bareheaded, to throw the headdress on the floor, to forgot it or even to exchange it on something else. The most popular Kyrgyz headdress is Ak kalpak. Light-colored felt hat, embroidered with patterns in contrasting colors – it is the ancient Kyrgyz conical hat which was made of four wedges expanding downward. The wedges are not suited on the sides in order to put the pent up or down. It helps to protect a face from the sun.

photo from www.kg.kib.kg web-site

Men’s national costume includes a wide tunic shirt with a high collar, a sheepskin coat that is called “ton”, and a quilted “chapan”. Chapan is a long outerwear that is sewed on wadding or a camel hair. The lining is made of a cotton print, and the outside is covered with silk velvet, woollen cloth or velvet. There were chapans for women and men in the old days, but today only the elder people wear it.

Winter Kyrgyz men’s clothing  is a sheepskin coat and wool trousers. Shoes are the boots with soft soles without heels, which are also called “Maasy”. Maasy are usually wearing with galoshes.

photo from www.silkroadadventures.info web-site
photo from www.ky.wikipedia.org web-site

Traditional women’s clothing consists of a long white shirt that was served both as a dress and as long trousers, which were worn under the dress. Vest was worn over a dress.

Headdress is an indispensable attribute of a married woman. It sits tight on the head and completely cover the hair. Headdress is decorated with ornaments made by various types of seams with colored threads. A turban of white material called “elechek” is always wearing over the hat. The Kyrgyz women were wearing elechek in summer and winter. It was absolutely unaccepted to go outside without it.

photo from www.akipress.org web-site

