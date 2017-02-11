Hard Rock Cafe set to open in Almaty, Kazakhstan!

On thursday, Antonio Bautista Vice President of Hard Rock International for Europe and Asia, announced at a press conference that Hard Rock Cafe will be coming soon for the first time to the cultural capital of Kazakhstan – Almaty as well as Central Asia!The iconic restaurant is set to open its doors to residents and guests of Almaty in early October 2014. The restaurant will be located at the heart of Almaty, at the base of the scenic Tien Shian Mountains and near the Shymbulak ski resort. Bautista, promises that visitors will be able to enjoy the unique ambient experience…

Boasting over 175 cafes in 53 different countries, Hard Rock Cafe is considered as one of the most successful chain restaurants in the world. HRC is also famous for its extensive collection of rock n roll memorabilia which includes guitars from musicians like Eric Clapton and Pete Townshend of the Who, and even the vehicle used by the Beatles to film their Magical Mystery Tour.

Over the recent years, numerous Western restaurant/fast-food/and coffee chains like KFC, Burger King, Hardees, T.G.I Friday’s, Coffee Costa have popped around Kazakhstan. Hard Rock Cafe’s plan to open in Almaty, Kazakhstan is part of a broader pattern of western giant cooperation branching out to the uncharted economic markets of Central Asian countries.