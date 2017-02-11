“Ilkhom” opens its new season
The famous Tashkent theater “Ilkhom” opens its new 39 theater season. Presentation of a new projects and party to celebrate the opening will take place on 12 September.
The famous Tashkent theater “Ilkhom” opens its new 39 theater season. Presentation of a new projects and party to celebrate the opening will take place on 12 September.
The “Ilkhom” theater opens its new 39 season on 12-13 September. In these two evenings theater will stage show “The Presentation of 39 season” which will allow viewers to take a look into the future and to discover a creative plans of the theater.
The program includes:
Photo from “Imitations of Koran” play. Ilkhom theater, 2013.
Also, viewers will get to know new names which have replenished the troupe for the new season.
On September 12 right after the presentation of the new projects, the traditional “Ilkhom Party” will be held. Guests: the famous Tashkent rock band “Wings of Origami” and DJ Ed.Share
A Thirty-Ninth inspiration | neweurasia.netSeptember 15, 2014 at 9:37 am
[…] from Uzbek as “Inspiration”), on September 12 has opened its 39th theatrical season. I have already invited the audience to attend the opening of the season in one of my publications, and now I want to share […]