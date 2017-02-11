“Ilkhom” opens its new season

The famous Tashkent theater “Ilkhom” opens its new 39 theater season. Presentation of a new projects and party to celebrate the opening will take place on 12 September.

The “Ilkhom” theater opens its new 39 season on 12-13 September. In these two evenings theater will stage show “The Presentation of 39 season” which will allow viewers to take a look into the future and to discover a creative plans of the theater.

The program includes:

Opening of the exhibition”Flowers for Clara, Frida and Margo” by Maxim Vardanyan.

Piece of an unique musical-theatrical project “Buhorocha” by famous director Ovlyakuli Khodjakuli.

An excerpt of the future performance “After me only a deluge” based on Louisa Kunile play.

An excerpt of multimedia work on “Diary of a Madman” by Nikolai Gogol.

A presentation of songs on poems by Anna Akhmatova “About what my dream was singing…”

A presentation of VIII season of IlkhomRockFest music project.

A presentation of II season of IlkhomCinemaClub project.

A presentation of IlkhomJazzClub project.

Photo from “Imitations of Koran” play. Ilkhom theater, 2013.

Also, viewers will get to know new names which have replenished the troupe for the new season.

On September 12 right after the presentation of the new projects, the traditional “Ilkhom Party” will be held. Guests: the famous Tashkent rock band “Wings of Origami” and DJ Ed.