“In the Cold”: Project about migrant workers from Tajikistan

In the present post I would like to share the information about a project called “In the Cold” by Ksenia Diodorova a designer from Russia (Saint Petersburg). Ksenia went to Bartang valley (GBAO, Tajikistan) in the June this year to spend there one month and to communicate with local residents whose relatives are went to Russia as labor migrants. Bartang valley, photo by Ksenia Diodorova Some of the people Ksenia met at Pamir soon went to Russia where they are working as labor migrants and saving as much money as possible to send to their families back in Tajikistan. photo…

In the present post I would like to share the information about a project called “In the Cold” by Ksenia Diodorova a designer from Russia ( Saint Petersburg ). Ksenia went to Bartang valley (GBAO, Tajikistan) in the June this year to spend there one month and to communicate with local residents whose relatives are went to Russia as labor migrants.

Bartang valley, photo by Ksenia Diodorova

Some of the people Ksenia met at Pamir soon went to Russia where they are working as labor migrants and saving as much money as possible to send to their families back in Tajikistan.

photo by Ksenia Diodorova

Here you may watch the mulimedia project that is the result of the Ksenia’s work

Ksenia’s work resulted in a book and an exhibition that will take place in September this year in Saint Patersburg.