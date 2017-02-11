International Puppet Theatre Festival in Dushanbe

These days from 16th to 22nd of October the Fourth International Puppet Theatre Festival “Chadory Khayol” is taking place in Dushanbe. The festival will present performances by puppet theatres from Tajikistan, Iran, Turkey, France, Russia, Spain, Belorussia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan. The conference called “Problems of puppet theatres ” will also take place in the framework of the festival. Bellow are the photos from the puppet theatre performance “”Forest adventures” from Russia (Novosibirsk). Photos by Nisso Aziziva

