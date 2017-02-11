International Puppet Theatre Festival in Dushanbe
These days from 16th to 22nd of October the Fourth International Puppet Theatre Festival “Chadory Khayol” is taking place in Dushanbe. The festival will present performances by puppet theatres from Tajikistan, Iran, Turkey, France, Russia, Spain, Belorussia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan. The conference called “Problems of puppet theatres ” will also take place in the framework of the festival. Bellow are the photos from the puppet theatre performance “”Forest adventures” from Russia (Novosibirsk). Photos by Nisso Aziziva
ali bernounFebruary 27, 2015 at 3:36 am
Greetings from Tabriz, Iran
We want to know about the registration process and the steps we need to take in order toattend your festival. Please kindly be noted that we are a professional puppeting groupworking for the children between the ages of 7 to 11. We have attended several national and international festivals including such countries as Turkey, Serbia, Azerbaijan andRussia. We have also been admired in the national puppeting festival of Iran for severaltimes. Please tell us about what we need to do to attend the coming festival in your country.
Yours,
Amir
Leader/Interpreter of Mica Art Group (Tabriz, Iran)