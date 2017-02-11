Kyrgyz-American filmmakers started a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter

Two ambitious filmmakers from Kyrgyzstan and the United States have launched a Kickstarter campaign for Culmination, an action / thriller feature film set in Kyrgyzstan. American filmmaker Alexander Beasley and Kyrgyz director Kanat Omurbekov started a crowdfunding campaign for implementing the project. The Kyrgyz and American production has assembled an international team hailing from five countries and three continents. Culmination‘s composer, Federico Truzzi, a native of Milan, Italy has already composed the title track for the film. The film’s narrative revolves around an unfaithful businessman, who as a result of his dark past, now struggles to clear his name and ransom his son from an avenging kidnapper within…

