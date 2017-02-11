Saturday, February 11, 2017

My Kyrgyzstan: the way I see it

17-31 October, the UN Office in Kyrgyzstan holds exhibition in an unusual format. Works of Kyrgyz artists are presented at the exhibition with paintings made ​​by the children with disabilities. The idea of the exhibition “My Kyrgyzstan: the way I see it” is to acquaint visitors with the works of several generations of artists of Kyrgyzstan, as well as to demonstrate how rich is the inner world and how limitless are creative abilities of the children, whose possibilities are limited in something else.

