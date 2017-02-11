Pamiri music portal is on

Today I would like to share the news about a internet portal that just recently has started its work. The portal is dedicated purely to the Pamirian music. Click here to visit the portal The author of the portal Shodi Rashidbekov told that the aim of the web-site in the preservation of the traditional and contemporary Pamiri music. It is worth mentioning that the portal has a big collection of the folk music that could be of big interest to any music fan as well as to any researcher. There is no English version of the portal but I suppose…

The fact that the web-site music player is not very stable is compensated by the fact that any music of the portal can be downloaded free of charge.