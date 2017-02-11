The pranksters of Tajik art

From today Tajik art and culture is radically shifting from the traditional forms to the contemporary practices with a strong aspect of the political artand social approach. The first temporarycontemporary art exhibition has opened in National Museum. “Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan is gland to open the first in Central Asia temporary exhibition of the contemporary art…The board of directors of the museum will do their best to cooperate with the most artistic citizens of Tajikistan; on the basis of the free excess to the public space. We expect artists to fill this space with new ideas…

“Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan is gland to open the first in Central Asia temporary exhibition of the contemporary art…The board of directors of the museum will do their best to cooperate with the most artistic citizens of Tajikistan; on the basis of the free excess to the public space. We expect artists to fill this space with new ideas and critique” – said Durukhjon Shuhiev the minister of culture of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Well, the information above could be the truth but it is a prank of Tajik art collective called FAS. The artists created a catalogue of the contemporary art exhibition of Tajikistan. The exhibition that does not exist. FAS collective is the group of three critically-minded artists that as they say “do not like what is going around the world”.

In 2013 one of the art collective participants thought that it could be good idea to have an exhibition in the national museum of Tajikistanthat will be totally different from what one can usually see there “All those paintings with landscape, all those gifts of the president and all those museum pavilions has nothing to do with the real world, with the real Tajikistan and with the real live people have here. This National museum is huge and I could not believe that there is no space in the whole gigantic building to talk about something real” told Alisher Peshrapov – one of the art group participants.

“Several months ago we went tooffer the director of the National museum Mr. Abduvali Sharipov to create a temporary exhibition of contemporary art and demonstrated alternative art perspective. Mr. Sharipov was very nice to us but explained that that is not what in the trend now” – told Jamshed Khojaev, the other member of the art group.

FAS decided to create the exhibition in the museum without permission. And from that moment comesthe idea of the catalogue of the projects of the contemporary artist of Tajikistan.

The title page of the project “Catalogue of exhibition of the contemporary art of the Republic of Tajikistan in National Museum”

The art collective has created and imaginary catalogue of contemporary art with seven works “exhibited” in the National museum of Tajikistan. The works includedtopic onnationalisms, ineffectiveness of officials, corruption.

Performance “Preaching to ministries” by HabilloUmarov

“The performance Preaching to Ministries is about a person that stands in front of a ministry and preach “Thou shalt not steal”. I think this work demonstrates how people in the state of disparityhasno other option but to come and preach in from of a ministry building ” – told Alisher.

The artists explained that they are not the authors of the ideas presented in the catalogue but they went to other local artist and asked them to develop ideas of their works that they consider to be actual for Tajikistan. The catalogue may be considered the collective work of many artists and FAS played the function of the ideas collector and realizer.

Public art instillation “Indicator”

THE MONUMENT TO THE FROZEN BABIES by Saidmuhhamad Karamatuloev. (Installation with climate control)

“The woks INDICATOR and THE MONUMENT TO THE FROZEN BABISES tell about the electricity supply problems that Tajikistan has every winter. Once in 2013 there were press reports that in some villages babies die because there was no power in the building to warm them. On the opposite side the INDICATOR shows as the big 210 meter height national flag that stands in the middle of Dushanbe and that is illuminated by several powerful searchlights ” – told Jamshed.

The artists told that they do not produce such works very often as the most rest of their time is consumed by work that brings them money. Alisher for example is a taxi driver and Jamshed is selling his “traditional art” woks in the market. “After we finished the Institute of Art we participated in several exchange programs. We went, for example to United State to get equated with contemporary art. That travel experience influenced greatly on us.”

“Official made of the rusty pipes” (Public art)by Samariddin Eshonov

Tribute to Marina Abramovich (perfomance)by Pulodsho mahmadshoev

The OFFICIAL MADE OF THE RUSTY PIPES and TRIBUTE TO MARINA ABRAMOVICH directly “tell us about the offcials uneffectivness “ as the artists explained. “The rusty official is about the cold water pipes infrostructure and is fucntioning badly in Tajikistan and the tribute is a perfomance when any simple sitizen can come and torture an official with a tool he finds on the table. I like the Tribute most. It referces to the fomouse work by Marina Abramovich when she offered the visitor of an exhibition to tarture her with different methods” – told Alsiher. “And the Neanderthal Tajik is my favorite”, explains Jamshed. “Lately it jas become a trend among local intellectuals and officials to talk about how the tajik nation entient is. One can hear more and more about that we are the Aryans. And all thise is unconstructive. The glory of the past has nothing to do with the present days of Tajikistan. I think all this nationalistic and patriotic discourse just hide the reality and real socio-economic problems”.

Neanderthal Tajik (Installation) Samariddin Eshonov

The artists told that there thee of them in the group and the third one Galinahon Fabikova is currently not in Tajikistan as she went to work in Russia and they have not heard from her for a long time.

I asked the artist about future artistic plans: “It is a good question. I do not have any specific plans. I have a wedding next month and most probable I will have several children in couple of years. I hope to find time for art in the future” told Alisher.

“I think I will go to Russia and will try to work there. I do not think anybody will need my art there but my hands will be more then welcomed” (laughs). “And the artistic plans….We have not produced much till now. This catalogue is our second project and the last joined project I am afraid. I always hope for the best but we have to be realists and the reality is that we need to earn money to feed our families”.