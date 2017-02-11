Turkey has a new “vizyon”, Kazakhstan jumps in

A short news story from Yerbulan Akhmetov, participant of the NewEurasia Workshop in Kazakshtan. That story got high marks from the tutors. After several failed attempts to participate in Eurovision, Kazakhstan is now settling for Turkvizyon – a newly established song contest for Turkic-speaking countries. On October 30th in Almaty, organizers announced the names of 16 singers who made a shortlist of candidates to represent Kazakhstan in the contest. Logo of the competition Initially, it was reported that only 12 candidates would be given a chance to participate in national finale, which will be aired November 24th. However, semi-finals committee…

A short news story from Yerbulan Akhmetov, participant of the NewEurasia Workshop in Kazakshtan. That story got high marks from the tutors.

After several failed attempts to participate in Eurovision, Kazakhstan is now settling for Turkvizyon – a newly established song contest for Turkic-speaking countries. On October 30th in Almaty, organizers announced the names of 16 singers who made a shortlist of candidates to represent Kazakhstan in the contest.

Logo of the competition

Initially, it was reported that only 12 candidates would be given a chance to participate in national finale, which will be aired November 24th. However, semi-finals committee decided to add four more singers to the list.

The final list includes Ademi, Aikyn, Ali Okapov, Anel Arinova, Fariz, Kentau, Luina, Nurjan Kermenbaev, Rustem Zhugunusov, Saltanat Bakaeva, Serik Ibragimov and also groups Alash uly, Bastau, KeshYOU, Rin’go and Melo men. Most of these are well-known artists in Kazakhstan. Some candidates have already competed in reality shows and singing contests, such as Superstar.kz and X-Factor Kazakhstan.

One of the shortlisted singers, Luina, has already revealed her new song, written specifically for the occasion. During the national finale she will be performing “Kalaysha”.

The rules of Turkvizyon require participants to enter the competition with an original song in their native language.

This year artists from 20 countries and regions will participate in Turkvyzion. Finale will be held in Eskisehir, Turkey – 2013’s Cultural Capital of the Turkish world.

According to a report from ADAM Media Group, the contest is expected to draw about 300 million viewers.