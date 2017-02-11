Turkmenbashi Show

We are bringing to your attention an interesting video that was found on the great spaces of YouTube. “Central Asian Hell Show” is a new humorous program about news from Central Asia

We are bringing to your attention an interesting video that was found on the great spaces of YouTube. “Central Asian Hell Show” is a new humorous program about news from Central Asia.

As you can see in the video, the central character and anchorman of the show is a puppet parody of the first president of Turkmenistan Turkmenbashi (real name is Saparmurat Niyazov), whose reign is characterized by dictatorship and the development of large-scale personality cult. From the very beginning, the authors of the video show animated characters who are destoryed or vice versa saved by Turkmenbashi in a superhero costume. Among them are Osama bin Laden on the background of Afghan steppes, Pushkin and Dantes in a duel, Hitler with the Nazi swastika, and others.

The first episode of the show demonstrated a pun of words “hell” and “ass”, which unfortunately is not very clear for foreigners who are not familiar with some feauters of the Russian language (in Russian, “hell” is translated as “ad”, and “ass” is translated as “zad”; and the program in original is called as “SredneaziADskoe Show”). However, the squabble between Turkmenbashi and his black cat on the “news straight from the hell (from the ass)” was very funny and tuning to positive mood.

It seems that the purpose of the show – discuss various news from Central Asia in comic form – has been successfully achieved by using colorful animation and funny parodies. Well and as for the news themselves (by the way, most of them are from Kyrgyzstan), here the authors scored a full ride. Lavishly adding sarcasm and a pinch of bile, the show’s authors presented news about Hitler on the cover of the Kazakh magazine, the Kyrgyz deputies’ intolerance of homosexuals, the secrets of Uzbek music, and etc. as an extremely absurd things.:)