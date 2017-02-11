U.S. Embassy Supports Preservation of Artifacts in Bukhara

On November 5, Ambassador Krol and the Director of the State Archeological and History Museum, Abdurashid Zakrilayev, inaugurated an exhibition of restored archeological artifacts at the Bukhara State Archeological and History Museum “Ark” in Bukhara. Despite the rain and cloudy weather, the former winter palace of the Emir of Bukhara warmly welcomed the guests from Tashkent and other cities. The U.S. Embassy provided a $50,600 Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation grant for the preservation and conservation of archeological artifacts from the museum’s collection. With these funds, the museum restored archeological artifacts from the Stone Age to late medieval times. The…

On November 5, Ambassador Krol and the Director of the State Archeological and History Museum, Abdurashid Zakrilayev, inaugurated an exhibition of restored archeological artifacts at the Bukhara State Archeological and History Museum “Ark” in Bukhara.

Despite the rain and cloudy weather, the former winter palace of the Emir of Bukhara warmly welcomed the guests from Tashkent and other cities.

The U.S. Embassy provided a $50,600 Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation grant for the preservation and conservation of archeological artifacts from the museum’s collection. With these funds, the museum restored archeological artifacts from the Stone Age to late medieval times. The artifacts were discovered over many decades during archeological excavations and research, and consist of ceramic objects, corroded coins, as well as wall paintings found at the Varahsha, Paykend, and Uchkulah archeological sites and many carved clay pieces from the Shahristan Fortress – according to the press service of the U.S. Embassy.

The project originally planned to restore 500 artifacts, but thanks to the support of this grant, 732 artifacts were restored. Totally there are around 12000 artifacts in the Ark museum.

“Uzbekistan, while a relatively young state, is yet a country incredibly rich in history and culture, with deep traditions and an ancient soul. It is truly a wise investment in the future stability of any country to understand and honor its past. We are honored to help restore the objects at this museum in Bukhara, which have a great historical value and show the culture, everyday life and traditions of the people that lived on the territory of ancient Uzbekistan,” Ambassador Krol noted in his opening remarks.

The Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation has supported 11 projects in Uzbekistan focused on the restoration of ancient and historic buildings, the assessment and conservation of rare manuscripts and museum collections, the preservation and protection of important archaeological sites, and the documentation of traditional craft techniques.

One of the Ark museum staff said to the NewEurasia.net that there are many thousands of artifacts which can be restored. Apparently, the Uzbek government has a lack of funds for archeology; as we can see Uzbek museums are trying to attract foreign sponsors. For example, in May of this year, the museum Afrasiab town announced an international fundraising for the restoration of the fresco “The Ambassadors of Afrasiab” dated the 7th century AD.

The U.S. Embassy in Tashkent is currently accepting applications for the next round of AFCP grants. The deadline is December 1, 2014.

You can see few of the artifacts from this exhibition in our gallery: