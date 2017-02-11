Rahmat Gөөgle! Kyrgyz finally gets on Google Translate

This semester, NewEurasia’s Editor-in-Chief, Christopher Schwartz, is instructing news-writing at the American University of Central Asia. NewEurasia is publishing their fieldwork assignments to give these aspiring journalists a small boost in their confidence!

by Seiil (Seyil) Turdukulova and Beksultan Bekenov

The Kyrgyz language was successfully added on Google translate on 18th of February. Today it consist 102 of languages together with Kyrgyz.

To realize this all there was competition where everyone could participate. One of the winner of this competition Naziia Aidyralieva , a 2nd place winner (31,224 phrases translated from English to Kyrgyz) in autumn/fall 2015 competition share with us with her impressions.

“The main purpose was to contribute for getting Kyrgyz language in the list of other languages on Google translate and help to make it to be functional for users. I’ve been passionate about having Kyrgyz language in Google translate since first time I realized that our language was not in the list of languages in 2010. Another reason I taught Kyrgyz and Russian language to foreign students for 1,5years, that moment I also realized that it is important to develop our online translation service. Another purpose was to test myself how committed I am and how far can I go”, said Naziia Aidyralieva.

This project is supported by Fund Soros-Kyrgyzstan. It went through tender process. The coordinator of this project is Chorobek Saadanbek, who was active Kyrgyz Wikipedia developer.

In addition, Naziia told us about difficulties that she faced during process of creation, “My biggest difficulty was finding enough time I would say. Every competition lasts for 2 months, when I saw start of the competition I already was late for 1 week. I was working as a full-time worker and work that time was quite busy. I did all translations after work and at the weekends, I even had to cancel some meetings with friends and relatives in last 2 weeks before deadline. I didn’t have difficulties with languages at all. Because at my current job I do translate lots of documents and I graduated from gymnasium where we studied Kyrgyz language deeply. I should admit that I had moments when I had to search meaning of some English expressions on Google in order to translate correctly”.

It’s worth noting that amount of Kyrgyz words consist not less than 1,300,000 words. Also for more information you can visit Kyrgyz Translate page on Facebook.