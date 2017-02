An event in the series of events under the title “Ballet evening in the garden” took place in the Botanical garden of Dushanbe on 27TH of September. The event was organized by Tajik State Academic theatre of Opera and Ballet named after S. Ayni. The entrance to the event was not free and all the income was to support the treatment of Rustam Khamroev – a person with leukemia.

