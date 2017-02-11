In Bishkek, the tragedy of bride-kidnapping gets compounded by homelessness

This semester, NewEurasia’s Editor-in-Chief, Christopher Schwartz, is instructing news-writing at the American University of Central Asia. NewEurasia is publishing their fieldwork assignments to give these aspiring journalists a small boost in their confidence!

by Malika Kanatbek-kyzy and Sezim Altynbek-kyzy

It’s been 9 years how Aizat Ibraeva became homeless. She left her home when she was 18 year old. Her decision of leaving her family was the result of the conflict with her sister, Saltanat.

She says that her sister ruined her life.

“When I studied at the 9th grade, I was kidnapped by my boyfriend. I loved him and wanted to marry him but my sister didn’t allow me to marry and picked me up,” she said.

After being bride-kidnapped, she was ashamed to continue studying and left her school.

“Two years I lived with my parents after being kidnapped but i was mad at my sister. So after one more clash with her I run from my home and came to Bishkek,” Aizat said.

As far as she didn’t have relatives in Bishkek, she lived in different shelters for homeless people.

She said that in order to forget all her problems, she became alcohol addicted.

All members of her family, except her father, are alive. Aizat is originally from the village Kok-Jar that is located in Naryn region, Kochkor district. She lives on the street Beishiev Adamaaly #47 for a long time.

Her full name is Ibraeva Aizat Akunovna. Aizat was born in 1989 and she is the third out of 5 children. Her mother’s name is Chegirtkeeva Burulkan Abdykerimovna.

She said that last year she was at her father’s funeral but she decided not to stay because she didn’t want to interfere in her brother’s live.

“I got used to live like homeless people but I am afraid of dying like them”, shared Aizat with her anxieties.

Every year more than 15 people die in the shelter for the homeless people that is located in the #12 microregion of Bishkek, at the street Tokombaeva near to the municipal enterprise, Tazalyk.

Most of them died because of the conditions of the shelter that is the cause of many different infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, pneumonia and etc.

According to the residents of the shelter, during this winter 6 people died as a result of the cold weather.

“They were literally frozen,” said Bekten, who has lived here for two years since the shelter was opened.

He said that approximately 25 homeless people died since then.

The shelter was opened in 2015 and it was designed for 60 people. However, the condition of the shelter does not suit to the sanitary norms.