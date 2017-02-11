Woman in Kyrgyzstan are much too paranoid about peroral contraceptives

This semester, NewEurasia’s Editor-in-Chief, Christopher Schwartz, is instructing news-writing at the American University of Central Asia. NewEurasia is publishing their fieldwork assignments to give these aspiring journalists a small boost in their confidence!

This semester, NewEurasia’s Editor-in-Chief, Christopher Schwartz, is instructing news-writing at the American University of Central Asia. NewEurasia is publishing their fieldwork assignments to give these aspiring journalists a small boost in their confidence!

by Daria Chabekova and Yevgenia “Jane” Mikhailidi

According to Russian newspaper Аргументы и Факты, peroral contraception is causing three main disadvantages, such as infertility, obesity and cancer. Women in Kyrgyzstan believe in the myths that are easy to dispel. Still, the fact that more than 50% of woman in USA and Europe are using the peroral contraception does not sound convincing for female citizens of Kyrgyzstan. They are continue to believe that estrogenic hormone is had bad impact to their body.

“Our women are afraid to apply the oral contraceptives, and it is in vain. They possess good action — firm cervical mucus, normalize a menstrual cycle, protect from cysts and cancer. Also, the most important action — from unplanned pregnancy”, said the obstetrician-gynecologist, Mariia Asanova.

The first contraceptives that appeared in the 60th years of the last century really did contain high doses of hormones and components, which caused hypostases. These doses of hormones delay of liquid in an organism, therefore women really got fat. Nowadays the composition of contraceptives has significantly changed – now they contain low and ultralow doses of hormones that do no effect on weight.

“There are many preparations, which even correct weight: if the stout woman’s on pill, very soon she can bring herself into a normal form”, added Mariia Asanova.

The fact that the peroral contraception is causing infertility is not substantiated. Ovaries during reception of contraceptives are having a rest, but it does not mean that they have fallen asleep. Ninety four percent of women are completely ready to conceive within one year after ceasing of taking the pills. Fifty percent of women can become pregnant after refusal of contraception within three months.

“It isn’t necessary to be afraid of anything! You make the test on a hormonal background and the doctor selected the corresponding contraceptive for the patient.”